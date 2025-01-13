Tyson Fury: Former heavyweight world champion retires from boxing after defeats to Oleksandr Usyk
The announcement comes just two days after Eddie Hearn revealed Wembley had been reserved for Fury to fight Anthony Joshua in the summer.
It is not the first time Fury, whose wife Paris was born in Doncaster, has announced his retirement, as in April 2022, after beating Dillian Whyte, the Briton said he would be hanging up his gloves.
He returned six months later to fight Derek Chisora in a trilogy bout at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
"I'd like to announce my retirement from boxing," said Fury in a video post on Instagram.
"It's been a blast. I have loved every single minute of it and I'm going to end with this - Dick Turpin wore a mask!"
Fury was beaten by unanimous decision in December in his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk.
