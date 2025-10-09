Moment of Sheffield history for Dave Allen

Dave Allen likes to pick his punches carefully - and his sense of timing outside the ring turns out to be pretty good, too.

He has neatly moved into position as a Sheffield Arena boxing headliner just at the right time in history.

On Saturday, he tops the bill at a moment when Kell Brook has retired and Dalton Smith is otherwise engaged.

And he hopes to make the most of his Sheffield spotlight by beating 6ft 6ins Russian Arslanbek Makhmudov.

Allen has boxed at the venue five times, but he has never had his name at the top of the card before.

He explained: "Kell Brook was always and will be a bigger name than me. World champion, great fighter, and now he has moved on.

"Dalton Smith obviously is fighting (Subriel) Matias (a fight which most likely will happen in the US in the New Year.)

"That has left the door open for me, and I am here, and I have gone in the door.

"It is going to be good in Sheffield and I am looking forward to it."

His record at the Arena might not stand for much when you get in the ring with a huge banger like Makhmudov.

But Dave can at least point to a winning record there.

2013: First-round knockout of Bulgarian Deyan Mihailov, on a show headlined by Amir Khan v Julio Diaz and Deontay Wilder v Audley Harrison. Great British hope Harrison was stopped in the first round and never boxed again.

2015: Points win over Frenchman Fabrice Aurieng on an evening featuring European champion Gavin McDonnell and Chris Eubank Jr.

2016: Ended the career of American Jason Gavern. This was on the Kell Brook v Kevin Bizier promotion.

2018: A fight with Jamaican Lenroy Thomas ended in a first-round technical draw after a bad head clash opened a severe cut on Allen's eye. Brook stopped Sergey Rabchenko in two rounds at the top of the show.

2020: Knocked out Welshman Dorian Darch, putting an end to his 25-bout career. Ingle pals Brook and Kid Galahad were the main attraction.

Saturday is arguably the biggest night in his 13-year career and the Conisbrough fighter says he is in good shape and will have no excuses if the result goes against him.

Bookies have the away fighter as a slight favourite, but Allen has stopped three of his last four opponents and has become stronger and fitter with every outing.

His win over Johnny Fisher in May hinted that he is at the top of his game, too.