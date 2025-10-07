Josh Padley: Doncaster boxer on making up for lost time, Vegas dreams and Netflix envy

Josh Padley is back in action this weekend. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

He's gone from being a 'sparky' to sparking people out for a living.

For Josh Padley, 2025 has been a truly memorable year with the Armthorpe fighter making his big breakthrough and earning a bumper deal with heavyweight promoters Matchroom. To cap it off, he wants to seal the latest victory of his burgeoning career this Saturday when he takes on Reece Bellotti on the Dave Allen v Arslanbek Makhmudov undercard at Sheffield Arena, a fight where he's dipping down to super-featherweight.

"Training's going well and it's been a really good camp," Padley tells the Free Press, as he puts the finishing touches to his masterplan for Saturday's encounter.

"It's the fittest I've ever felt and I know that's a cliched thing to say but it genuinely feels like this experience has been great.

Padley has ambitions of one day fighting in Las Vegas. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

"I've fully got to grips with the full-time schedule and it's gone brilliant."

Padley is, of course, referencing the fact that he no longer has to balance the sweet science with the day job.

"It was a long road to get to where I am today. Lucky now I've signed a three-fight deal with Matchroom and it's about enjoying the journey. The dream was to fight full-time and be involved in massive shows and boxing all over the world so I'm just enjoying it while it lasts now.

"It's not the longest career you have as a boxer. But I'm in the position where I want to be and the only way to stay in it is to just keep winning and that's my mindset. If anything it's made me a bit more hungrier."

Padley's Matchroom deal came about not long after his gutsy showing against lightweight king Shakur Stevenson in Saudi, where he put up a superb showing at short notice with all the odds seemingly stacked against him.

He adds: "The last six months before the Shakur fight came about were tough because I'd fought and won at Wembley, boxed an undefeated kid (Mark Chamberlain) and won as a 12-1 underdog but still hadn't got signed. So that was a bit of a kick in the face. So I was wondering what would happen next but luckily it's all worked out."

With his profile now on another level, Padley is looking forward to mass support in the Steel City and says he's shifted "around 500" tickets. The Jason Cunningham-trained man admits nothing has really surprised him since going full-time but admits there's increased media commitments. That comes naturally when you're part of the Matchroom set-up. Incidentally, the Free Press asks whether he's watched the new Netflix documentary centred around the Barry Hearn-founded empire?

"One of my mates was actually in the crowd for a weigh-in at Wembley and he's made it into the show!" he responds before, tongue firmly in cheek, he adds: "I've not even been put on it - but hopefully I'll be in season two!"

Back to the serious business and former Commonwealth champ Bellotti represents a good step-up in quality from Padley's last outing, when he saw off previously unbeaten Serb Marko Cvetanovic last April - also in Sheffield.

"It's a new challenge and Reece is a very good opposition to gauge where I'm at," he says. "He's tried and tested and a former British and Commonwealth champion so he's a great fighter."

If all goes to plan and Bellotti is seen off, what does 2026 hold for Padley?

"Whatever is best for my career really," he replies. "Let's see how we do at super-feather. I'm confident in myself and then see what's on the table after that."

He then thinks out loud: "I wouldn't mind Vegas! I really liked boxing in Saudi but one of my dreams would be Vegas so we'll see how it goes."