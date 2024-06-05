If you have trouble sleeping at night, or in the morning, listening to something relaxing might help

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Listening to music, an audiobook, or a podcast can clear your mind and help you drift off to a relaxing sleep - and there are gadgets that can help with that

We all know how important it is to get a decent sleep. Waking up feeling refreshed is not only key for our productivity, but long-term physical and mental health can be affected by not getting enough rest.

It's often easier said than done though. Despite our best intentions, it can be hard to drift off with thoughts, stresses, and worries racing around our head.

Morning people might wake up too early and struggle to get back to sleep, and night owls often lay awake at night, struggling to clear our minds.

There are plenty of tips that can help you get a better night's sleep, but one of the ways technology can help is by providing a source of music, maybe an audiobook, or even just white noise.

By focusing on a sound, your mind is distracted from the thoughts that keep you awake, and you're lulled into a more relaxing state, ready to nod off.

But playing music from your bedside table might affect the person sleeping next to you, or a family member in the next room. Thankfully there are lots of solutions out there to channel the music only to your ears, so you can discreetly listen to whatever you like, without fear of disturbing anyone else.

Here's a list of consumer technology writer Gareth Butterfield's recommended gadgets that are aimed at delivering a subtle sound, to send you off to sleep. We've also listed a few podcasts to try, which are tried and tested and proven to help you relax.

The Soundasleep Speaker Pillow

I first tested a speaker pillow nearly 15 years ago, and it was something of a life-changing thing for me. I discovered the joy of listening to a podcast at bedtime, and how effective it was at clearing my head and helping me drift away.

This pillow by Soundasleep is the latest version of the one I tested, and its small speaker is embedded in its fibres - so you can't feel it, but you can hear it emanating through the comfy filling.

If you play it loudly enough, your partner will pick up on it, but you just don't need to play it at any sort of significant volume, especially if you're lying right on top of the speaker.

The clever dual lead system on this particular pillow will enable you to charge your phone at the same time as plugging it in to the USB port, and there's an adaptor for iPhones.

I'm not promising it'll suit everyone, and you may require a different pillow to a basic hollowfibre pillow, but for £30, it's got to be worth a try.

Best price: £29.95, from Amazon

The Sleep n Sound Speaker Pillow

Another pillow with a built-in speaker, this Sleep n Sound pillow costs roughly the same as the original Soundasleep pillow, but has a simpler lead connection.

Reviewers on Amazon have generally praised its comfort, but bear in mind its 3.5mm audio jack won't suit many modern phones. You'll need an adaptor to convert it to USB, which should cost around a fiver. Or you could do what I've done and buy a Bluetooth transmitter for about £15 and it's a wireless solution.

Again, though, it's not a lot of money just to try out the concept of sleeping on a speaker pillow and, if it suits you, it could be just the sort of sleeping aid you've been after.