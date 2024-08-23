The Soundcore Space One over ear headphones are so comfortable you forget you're even wearing them | Jamie Jones / NationalWorld

The Soundcore Space One noise cancelling headphones seem too good to be true, promising so much at a very competitive price. Here’s how they performed.

I tried out the Soundcore Space One noice cancelling headphones to see if they really fulfil on their promises at such a reasonable price point. Along with the noise cancelling claim, they also say they provide exceptional sound quality and personalised comfort. So do they deliver on all of this? Let’s get into it.

Unboxing these over ear headphones, you can't help but notice how foldable they are. They look great too so, despite the fact I've been using the exclusively at home, I'd relish the opportunity to show them off outdoors. And even if you're carrying them from A to B, the unique way they fold and flex, means they pack down small, easily popped into the storage bag provided.

And it's that flexibility that also makes them so comfortable to wear. Space One headphones have 8 degree rotating ear cups that adapt to your head's shape, ensuring a snug fit, and the integrated headband evenly distributes pressure, meaning even when wearing for extended periods, there's zero discomfort.

In fact, I'd go as far as saying you forget they're even on your head. My daughter, who has been sneaking off with them on a regular basis, describes them as 'like wearing a cloud'. I completely agree. And given that she's nine and I'm, well significantly older than that, the fact they fit us both perfectly is testament to how adaptable they are.

Working from home, with two young children sharing the house, there are times when blocking out the various strange sounds that emanate from primary-aged kids, comes in very handy. If you're looking to cancel outside noise, whether that's on the commute, a busy street or a house full of youngsters, you can't go wrong with Soundcore Space One headphones.

I've had giggling children and blaring TV silenced by slipping on the Space Ones. Whether listening to video content for work purposes or playing some calming tunes to help me focus, they have been a Godsend. They offer double the voice reduction for optimal focus in bustling environments and are crafted to block mid to high-frequency sounds, providing an impressive 98 percent noise reduction - the result? Instant tranquillity.

I enjoy listening to classical music when I need to focus at work, and to wind down at the end of the day, and the hi-res audio has really enhanced my listening pleasure, picking out parts of the orchestra you might not pick up on with lesser equipped products.

Battery life is impressive too, with 40 Hours ANC playtime, and with ANC off, up to 55 hours of uninterrupted music. Available in three colour options, I just love my Sky Blue version, but you could also opt for classic Jet Black or subtle Latte Cream if you want something less colourful!

Some of the other clever features I love, include holding my hand to my left ear will pause what I’m listening to and let me listen to outside sounds - for example if someone comes and talks to you, plus a wear sensor which recognises when you take them off and put them on, pausing and unpausing your audio at the appropriate times. Special mention also has to go to the ease of set up - I have very little time or patience for wordy instruction booklets - but all I needed to do was to download the app and the rest was self explanatory. In a couple of minutes I was all set.

And you don’t need to just take my word for it - the reviews are all pretty glowing too, achieving a score of 4.7/5 from 1,275 reviews. One reviewer, Dan292, said: “I’ll say right at the outset that this is a very nice pair of headphones. Besides the excellent sound quality, the features that stand out most to me are that they are very comfortable, feeling very light on my head, and that they can be connected both with a Bluetooth connection or with the more traditional audio cable.”

Soundcore Space One noise cancelling headphones offer a premium product and an affordable price | Jamie Jones / NationalWorld

Ethan also gave a glowing review, saying: “For the price, these headphones have a lot of features that you would normally expect on a premium end headset like the WH-1000XM series or Senheiser Momentum series. Right out of the box it was like it immediately conformed to my ear shape and head. I wore it for 4 hours and eventually forgot I was even wearing it as it only weighs about 258 grams. I was especially blown away by the audio despite it being at this price range.”

Soundcore Space One over ear headphones offer fantastic quality, especially when you consider the surprising price point - currently reduced by £22.49 making them just £89.99 on the Soundcore website right now.

So if you are looking for comfortable headphones with excellent noise cancelling technology, great sound and a long battery life, you really ought to consider the Soundcore Space One noise cancelling headphones.

One word of warning though - if you have children in the house, be prepared to find your headphones are quite often not where you left them.