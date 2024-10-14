"Soundcore Liberty 4 Pro earbuds offer handy additions and exceptional sound quality"

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Soundcore has launched their brand new Liberty 4 Pro earbuds and I got to test them out early - here’s what I thought.

Just in time for the onset of Christmas shopping, Soundcore has released their latest version of the Liberty Pro earbuds and I was excited to get the opportunity to try them ahead of their launch on Monday (October 14). I'm already the proud owner of a number of this brand's headphones and have always been impressed with the quality of their products.

If I had to sum up Soundcore's USP it's offering customers a heck of a lot at an extremely competitive price point and it looks like that particular brag is as strong as ever having been enjoying the brand new Liberty 4 Pro earbuds for a number of days now. Before we get into all the things these particularly elegant earbuds have to offer - full disclosure - I am no tech whizz, but I do love my music so if you're looking for an honest review without being blinded by techy jargon, then read on.

Already owning a pair of the Soundcore Liberty 4 NC (noise cancelling) earbuds, and being entirely happy with their performance, I wasn't sure what more the newest Pro version could offer that would make me love my earbuds more than I already do. But that's why I don't design earbuds for a living.

In addition to the super simple set-up (a Godsend for a busy mum of two who has no time for reading manuals), exceptional sound quality and dashing good looks the Liberty 4 Pros really do go above and beyond with some super handy additions.

The most obvious is the smart display on the case. Controlled by a touch bar, it tells you know how much battery you have left, let's you adjust NC settings and can even be turned into a camera remote when synched with your phone - a hidden bonus I for one did not see coming!

Of course though, these would be mere gimmicks if the sound quality wasn't up to scratch - but as usual, they've nailed this too. Boasting six microphones and a barometric pressure sensor no less, it's Soundcore's most advanced Adaptive Noise Cancelling (ANC) to date. They really do help to shut out the sounds of the outside world, perfect when listening on the street. But I love that I can also choose the level of ANC, so while at home I can increase the transparency, meaning I can keep an ear out for the children while listening to tunes, working or taking a call.

And that's not all, you can adapt settings to suit your preferences. If you're anything like me, you will opt for Soundcore's default setting (they are the experts after all!) and even change it up depending on what type of music you are listening to. The HearID 'test' in the Soundcore app means someone who is rather clueless when it comes to setting up personal preferences (I mean me) is able to do this effortlessly with no prior knowledge of frequencies. For the truly tech savvy, there is also an option to choose your own frequencies by opting for the 'custom EQ' option.

You can also set the earbuds to Music, Podcast, Movie, or Gaming mode, depending on what you're using them for at that time. While I'm no gamer, I do switch between music and podcasts during the day and enjoy watching something in bed before lights out, so this range of choice has proved excellent for my needs.

Special mention also has to go to the aesthetics. The Liberty 4 Pros screams quiet luxury with a tactile and understated case, while the flash of silver on the earbuds themselves make them look a cut above the rest. There are six colour options available in the UK to suit all tastes but I have to say I'm rather taken by the simplicity of my white ones.

So, it seems Soundcore has done it again - offering me more than I even knew I wanted from headphones. Packed full of premium additions yet at a price where you'd expect much less. And they look seriously chic too. I may in fact be guilty of leaving the case out on the table accidentally-on-purpose so friends and family get to cast an eye over my fancy new audiowear.

You may just want to treat yourself to some pitch perfect listening or, if you are getting your gift shopping started earlier, your loved ones will not be disappointed unwrapping these on Christmas morning and you could save a packet compared to some of the more expensive brands.