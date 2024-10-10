I've found cheaper way to read celebrity gossip and glossy fashion magazines
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Losing yourself in a good magazine can be the much-needed escape from reality many of us need. Yet browsing latest fashions, Royal family gossip and women’s health features on the menopause and more can get expensive.
Delving into a favourite mag from Hello! to Grazia to see how Kate Middleton is faring as well as wearing doesn’t have to be saved for a visit to the hairdressers anymore. That’s because I’ve found a money-saving way to have thousands of magazines and newspapers at my fingertips for less - as I’ve found out about Readly
I may have come to this late, but Readly calls itself the UK's largest digital newsstand. That’s probably as it gives readers access to a staggering 7,500 magazines and newspapers spanning every niche possible.
It’s worth taking a look at Readly here to see the categories and what grabs your fancy, but it’s packed with well-known national and international titles. In terms of fashion and celebs, there’s everything from Vogue to Hello!, Good Housekeeping, Time magazine and even The Lady.
The bit that I like most is that there’s no contract and a subscription can be cancelled at any point. I dread being tied in for too long and I’ve had magazine subscriptions in the past that have made me anxious when trying to end them.
When it comes to the cost, there’s a special offer here to get two months free of Readly and then 10% off for the following 10 months if you decide to continue with it. That means paying the reduced price of £11.69 a month for those 10 months.
Not bad when you consider that one magazine alone is pushing on for a fiver.
It’s not just about money though but an environmentally-friendly way of consuming showbiz, fashion and other news. Readly prides itself on being “a smarter, greener way” to enjoy reading magazines and newspapers.
“By choosing digital over print, you're not just accessing unlimited content anytime, anywhere; you're also making a significant contribution to reducing paper waste, cutting down on carbon emissions, and preserving our planet's resources”, a Readly spokeswoman explained.
The company has described how its members reading 160 million magazine issues digitally in 2023 was equivalent to preventing around 18,200 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions being produced.
So it’s not just a cheaper way for me to keep on top of all the celebrity and fashion news, Readly seems like it’s also a better, greener way, but take a look for yourself what’s on offer here.
Women’s magazine titles on Readly include Closer, Cosmopolitan, OK, Hello!, Vogue, Good Housekeeping, Grazia and Heat.
Readly also gives you access to the UK’s major newspapers.