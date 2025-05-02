Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Watch heart-warming wedding proposals caught on camera including a man proposing at a concert and a couple popping the question at the same time.

Shots! TV ’s Caught on Camera episodes share clips of shocking and touching, real-life videos from across the country. In this brand new episode, we see a firefighter proposing to his girlfriend at his pass-out parade, a man proposing to his boyfriend on stage at a concert and a couple who popped the question at the same time on holiday.

Man proposes to his boyfriend on stage at Steps concert

A man proposed on stage at Step’s final concert during Birmingham Pride. He messaged all five members of the band for help, and band member Faye Tozer replied saying that she could make it happen. The man told his boyfriend that he paid for a VIP meet and greet experience where he would get to meet Faye backstage.

Band member Claire Richards then announced to the audience that they had a live onstage meet and greet, but his boyfriend still didn't realise he was going to propose. He popped the question when they got out onto the stage, with his boyfriend describing the proposal as 'a dream come true’.

Firefighter proposes at his pass-out parade

In the episode, we see the moment a newly-qualified firefighter proposed to his girlfriend at his pass-out parade. The recent recruit was called forward from a row of firefighters during the ceremony.

He walked over to where his partner was sitting, got down on one knee and pulled out a ring from his pocket. His partner said ‘yes’ and the newly-engaged couple shared a kiss. Everyone applauded as he returned to his colleagues at the Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue.

A couple pop the question at the same time on holiday

Touching footage shows the moment a couple popped the question at the same time. A woman from Devon booked a holiday in Italy for her and her girlfriend, planning to surprise her with a proposal.

After they reached their destination, the woman picked her moment and got down on one knee. But she was shocked to see her girlfriend run off. After a moment of confusion, her girlfriend returned with a ring of her own. There was finally a happy ending, when they both accepted each other's proposals.

After a moment of confusion, her girlfriend returned with a ring of her own. There was finally a happy ending, when they both accepted each other's proposals.