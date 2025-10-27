AI will be the ultimate peacekeeper in family disputes - according to expert

AI-enabled devices could take control of micro-choices | Shutterstock

AI could help defuse family flare ups caused by decision fatigue - by making choices and settling disputes before they arise, according to an expert.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Jack Lewis, a neuroscientist and author, claims smart home devices could make low-level everyday decisions that are often the root of disagreements.

For example, smart fridges can decide what meal options are available from its contents and make sure everyone leaves the house on time with on screen calendars and reminders. Meanwhile advanced washing machines can select the best cycle for your laundry based on what’s inside. And smart watches can help family members get enough sleep, exercise and hydration - avoiding frayed tempers. There are even smart pet feeders that handle timing and portions automatically, freeing brains from another routine choice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He suggested humans only have the capacity to make a finite number of high quality decisions per day before experiencing ‘decision burn out’. But allowing AI-enabled devices to take control of micro-choices in the morning can help avoid this, reducing stress and the conflicts that come with it.

His insight follows research of 2,000 adults that revealed it’s the small decisions that give us the biggest headaches - from what to pack in lunchboxes to what route to take for work.

AI could help defuse family flare ups caused by decision fatigue | Shutterstock

Commenting on the findings of Samsung UK’s Daily Decision Census, Dr Jack Lewis said: “AI-powered home appliances can take control of the easy things that would otherwise use up precious brain power and unnecessarily contribute to cognitive fatigue.

“The morning is when we make our best decisions, it is when the brain has had a full night’s rest, and you are not yet experiencing symptoms of decision fatigue. By relieving some of those decision-driven pinch points around what time to go to bed, what to eat for breakfast, and when to leave the house, we are removing some of the pressure which can result in bickering. Whether it’s a smart fridge that can tell you what recipes you can make based on its contents, or a smart watch waking you up at the ideal time based on your sleeping patterns – handing over these decisions could help contribute to stronger decision making through the day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The study was commissioned to mark the launch of Samsung’s new campaign; ‘You and AI. As One: Same Day Different Energy’ shows how an AI-powered home can ease the daily decision overload, giving families the headspace to do the things they actually enjoy. The study found adults each make an average of 80 decisions every day, with 12 per cent describing themselves as ‘painfully’ indecisive.

Brits are making an average of 11 choices made before 9am, leaving 27 per cent already feeling decision fatigue by 11am. With tricky choices including what to have for dinner based on what is in the fridge, what route to take to work or whether to take an umbrella outside all adding to 'decision fatigue'.

Dr Jack Lewis added: “The variety of decisions we must make in a morning can often leave our 9am edge feeling a little blunted - endless minor choices sap our limited reserves of complex decision-making power and patience, creating unnecessary tensions. These seemingly tiny decisions all impact your brain’s performance and will leave you in a better position once your working day kicks off. We almost have a limit on the number of disciplined decisions we can make in a day, by relieving the burden of the small ones we can generate better outcomes in the long run throughout the day.”

The research also found 19 per cent of adults experience decision fatigue at least five times per week - with the most common symptoms being tiredness (51 per cent), brain fog (45 per cent), and exhaustion (42 per cent). But 55 per cent felt the small decisions are the ones that give them the biggest headache – with food found to be the most troubling category for decision making (16 per cent). For 38 per cent, time is key in making the right decision – but 21 per cent prefer to work from instincts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On average, it found the average person loses 36 minutes during a workday because of decision fatigue, with 72 per cent of workers admitting it has an impact on their productivity.

The study, conducted by OnePoll.com, found 36 per cent believe technology could help to reduce their decision fatigue – and 51 per cent would be willing to let AI-powered tech take some of the smaller decisions out of their hands. With what to cook for dinner based on what is in the fridge and dietary needs (41 per cent) and the best time to leave the house (39 per cent) among the things people would love to leave to tech.

Deborah Honig, from Samsung Electronics UK & Ireland, said: “We all know the feeling of being worn down by the little things - the ‘what’s for dinner?’ moments, the forgotten laundry, the endless reminders. Our AI Home technology is designed to work in harmony with your home life - lightening the load of smaller, everyday decisions and freeing up time and headspace for the things that really matter.”

Dr Jack Lewis, a neuroscientist and author, claims smart home devices could make low-level everyday decisions. | Samsung

Neuroscientist Dr Jack Lewis’ Five Simple Hacks to Outsmart Decision Fatigue:

One of the most overlooked causes of mental exhaustion is decision overload. What’s for breakfast? What route should I take to work? What setting should I wash this shirt on? These tiny choices can pile up, especially if you’re already tired or juggling work and childcare. It’s no wonder the small stuff starts to feel bigger than it is, leaving your brain drained before the day has even begun.

1. Rehydrate before you caffeinate

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Every morning we wake dehydrated and our brains pay the price. Those 86 billion neurons that normally fire messages at 250 mph slows right down as you exhale more and more water vapour over the course of the night, leaving you foggy, slow and cranky. A simple rule to kickstart your brain and feel alert in the morning: hydrate first, caffeinate later to get all those neurons talking to each other properly.

2. Automate the minor things

Studies show the more decisions we make, the more our brains default to the easy or familiar option. That’s because the brain’s insula - the bit that creates the sense of mental effort - gets overactive after a long run of choices. It’s why world leaders get others to decide their breakfasts and outfits, saving brainpower for bigger calls.

For the rest of us, AI-enabled tech can do the same. It helps ‘cognitively offload’ everyday low-level decisions- from adjusting lighting and syncing calendars to even suggesting meals based on what’s in your fridge - so your brain stays sharp for the things that actually matter.

3. Cool your brain to wake up sharper

Our brain needs to drop around 1°C to fall asleep properly. A smart thermostat or climate control system can help maintain an optimum temperature of 16–19°C, to prevent interruptions that leave you feeling groggy when you wake up. By automating these small but essential comfort decisions, you take one more micro-decision off your plate.

4. Protect your 9am edge

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Decision fatigue doesn’t just make us tired; it shortens our fuse. The more decisions we make in each day, the worse our decision making becomes. That’s why it’s so important to make mornings run themselves. Remove the little choices and you’ll walk out the door more alert, calm and ready to tackle the day - rather than exhausted and cranky by 9am.

5. A berry good start

When your brain is low on fuel, even tiny decisions feel harder. A sweet, simple way to fuel your brain for smarter, sharper mornings is by loading up on berries like blueberries, strawberries or blackberries. Packed with antioxidants called flavonoids, they help protect your brain cells from damage, reduce inflammation and support memory and focus. Perfectly paired with porridge – a great source of slow-release carbohydrates – which slowly releases glucose into your bloodstream to keep your neurons energised throughout the morning.

One of the most overlooked causes of mental exhaustion is decision overload. | Shutterstock

Top headache-inducing decisions:

1. What to wear for the day (e.g., based on the weather)

2. What to have for breakfast

3. What to have for dinner based on what’s in the fridge and dietary needs

4. Whether to take an umbrella/coat

5. Whether you need to do the washing

6. When to do the food shop

7. Whether to have another hot drink

8. What’s the ideal time to wake up

9. What to pack in lunch boxes

10. What route to take to work/meeting/school

What to cook for dinner is one of the top decisions Brits would like AI to take off their hands. | Shutterstock

The 10 decisions Brits would like AI to take off their hands:

1. What to cook for dinner based on what’s in the fridge and dietary needs

2. What time to leave the house to avoid traffic

3. What ingredients I need to buy for a recipe

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

4. When to start the laundry/dishwasher at the cheapest energy time

5. The best washing machine setting to use based on the clothes I’m washing

6. Reminding me when to water the plants

7. Reminding me if food in the oven is burning

8. Reminding me of school and/or work commitments

9. When to adjust the heating/aircon based on the temperature

10. What bins need to go out