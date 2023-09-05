Youths 12, 13 and 14 arrested as man, 27, taken to hospital following interchange attack

Watch more videos on Shots!

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called to a disturbance in Trafford Way at around 1.51pm yesterday.

“A 27-year-old man suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three youths aged 12, 13 and 14 have been arrested while two other teens have also been spoken to by police.

“Three youths aged 12, 13 and 14 were arrested and have since been bailed.

"A 14-year-old and a 15-year-old have also been interviewed by officers in relation to the incident. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Numerous eyewitnesses reported several police cars at the scene throughout the afternoon.