Youths 12, 13 and 14 arrested as man, 27, taken to hospital following interchange attack
Police and ambulances raced to the interchange in Trafford Way yesterday following the incident with eyewitnesses saying a blood stained area near to the escalators had been cordoned off.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called to a disturbance in Trafford Way at around 1.51pm yesterday.
“A 27-year-old man suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital.
“Three youths aged 12, 13 and 14 were arrested and have since been bailed.
"A 14-year-old and a 15-year-old have also been interviewed by officers in relation to the incident. Enquiries are ongoing.”
Numerous eyewitnesses reported several police cars at the scene throughout the afternoon.
Anyone with information which could help officers should call 101 quoting incident number 460 of Monday 4 September 2023.