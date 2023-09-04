News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Interchange 'sealed off by police' amid serious emergency incident

Doncaster Interchange has reportedly been sealed off by police this afternoon as emergency services deal with a serious incident.
By Darren Burke
Published 4th Sep 2023, 15:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 15:00 BST

Several eyewitnesses say part of the transport interchange leading to the Frenchgate shopping centre has been cordoned off, with a number of ambulances and police vehicles reported to be at the scene.

One eyewitness said: “There’s police all over the place. I’ve seen ambulances too so it looks like something pretty serious has gone off.”

We have asked South Yorkshire Police for more details.

