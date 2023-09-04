Doncaster Interchange 'sealed off by police' amid serious emergency incident
Doncaster Interchange has reportedly been sealed off by police this afternoon as emergency services deal with a serious incident.
By Darren Burke
Published 4th Sep 2023, 15:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 15:00 BST
Several eyewitnesses say part of the transport interchange leading to the Frenchgate shopping centre has been cordoned off, with a number of ambulances and police vehicles reported to be at the scene.
One eyewitness said: “There’s police all over the place. I’ve seen ambulances too so it looks like something pretty serious has gone off.”
We have asked South Yorkshire Police for more details.