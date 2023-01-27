"You will be fined:" DRI chiefs in fresh warning as hospital parking saga drags on

In recent weeks, motorists have been dumping their vehicles on the central reservation which separates the carriageways along Armthorpe Road.

Despite dozens of cars being ticketed, drivers are continuing to park on the grass – to the anger of health chiefs and Doncaster Council parking enforcement teams who have stepped up patrols in the area.

A spokesman for Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: “Unfortunately, we are back with another entry into the #VergeGate saga which continues to roll-on outside Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

Drivers are continuing to dump cars on the verge outside Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

"Can we remind individuals once again that parking on the central reservation between Armthorpe Road will result in a parking fine. Officers are regularly patrolling the area – it’s honestly not worth the risk.

"Additionally, we are a busy site which serves thousands of patients daily, in addition to a similar number of colleagues. Leaving your vehicle here reduces visibility and increases the likelihood of an accident.

"If you’re struggling to park, please consider using the Park and Ride which is just opposite Doncaster Racecourse and is serviced by a regular shuttle every 20 minutes or so.