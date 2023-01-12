Hospital chiefs in DRI parking clampdown as drivers dump cars on central reservation

In recent weeks, desperate motorists have been leaving their cars on the grass strip that seperates the two sides of Armthorpe Road outside the hospital.

And while admitting parking is a serious issue for patients and staff, a spokesman for Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said that anyone flouting the rules will be fined.

A spokesman said: “We are aware that some individuals have been leaving their vehicle on the verge which separates the road just outside of Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

Desperate drivers have been parking on the grass verge outside the Armthorpe Road hospital.

"Please note, if you do this you will receive a parking fine.

"We are aware of the challenges around parking at Doncaster Royal Infirmary - if you cannot find a space near to site, please make use of the ample space which can be found at the Park and Ride facility just opposite the Racecourse - it is serviced by a regular shuttle. It's much easier than risking a ticket.”

The hospital has 900 spaces to serve around 3,000 members of staff and between 1,000 to 3,000 patients daily.

The spokesman added: “The hospital was built in 1930 with the demands of that decade’s activity in mind - nearly 100 years later we are using the same front print.

“We don’t have the space on site to create more car parking areas. We are land locked and surrounded by residential areas.

“As we are within a residential area, creating a multistorey would be very tricky - given the demand it would have to be as tall as the East Ward block and even then it probably wouldn’t offer every visitor a car parking space.

"The space is an issue, planning permission difficult and budget even trickier. Unfortunately it’s a non-starter.

“Instead we pay £50,000 a year to run the park and ride service opposite the race course.

“We wouldn’t expect those in need of urgent care to get on the park and ride shuttle - we would encourage people to be dropped off within the designated zones.

“We are exploring whether or not we can create more parking in Lister Court - but even so this will not create enough spaces to satisfy demand.

“We have some areas that are for staff parking only, and named spaces for consultations.

"This is because we are multi-site Trust - our clinicians often work across sites over the course of the day and may need to travel.

"These individuals pay for their space, and often share it, however it is crucial they have it - it would be unforgivable if an individual passed away because a colleague was struggling to park their car.

“If you park on the reservation between Armthorpe Road you will get a parking ticket - we’ve seen it happen. Please don’t park here.”

