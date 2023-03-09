"You could have killed somebody: Fury as teen injured in Doncaster crash says he's 'chilling'

The 13-year-old was taken to hospital after the crash in Albany Road, Balby, yesterday. Two other people on the bike fled the scene following the smash and are being hunted by police after an investigation was launched.

One of the trio reportedly involved in the smash took to social media after coverage of the incident was published.

A video showing a leg encased in plaster in a hospital bed was shared, with the caption: “Well I am the 13 year old and I am chilling.”

Police are investigating the smash in Balby which left a teenager with a broken leg.

He later added: "How can I kill somebody on a moped?”

But the clip was met with anger by members of the public who slammed the trio, after they collided with a Mazda.

One said: “And what about the driver of the car - bet they're not bloody chilling!

Another said: “How would you feel if you had killed somebody?”

“The car could’ve swerved hitting other cars or railings - just take a minute to think how your actions have affected others the damage to the car and the person driving.”

Another said: “What if you run an old lady over whilst crossing the street, or someone with a couple of kids?”

And another wrote: “If you don't believe you can kill someone on a moped, you are definitely not mature enough to ride one.”

Police are probing the crash in Balby yesterday and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “At 3.16pm yesterday, officers were called following reports of a collision between a motorbike and a car.

“The car, a Mazda, had been travelling along Balby Road at the junction with Albany Road when it was in collision with a motorbike. The motorbike had one rider and two pillion passengers.

“A 13-year-old boy, was taken to hospital to be treated for a broken leg. The two other passengers left the scene.

“The Mazda driver remained at the scene and assisted officers with enquiries.”