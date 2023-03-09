News you can trust since 1925
Teen suffers broken leg after motorbike with three on board in collision wth car in Doncaster

A 13-year-old boy suffered a broken leg after a motorbike with three people on board was in collision with a car in Doncaster – with the other two fleeing the scene.

By Darren Burke
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Mar 2023, 12:14pm

Police are probing the crash in Balby yesterday and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “At 3.16pm yesterday, officers were called following reports of a collision between a motorbike and a car.

“The car, a Mazda, had been travelling along Balby Road at the junction with Albany Road when it was in collision with a motorbike. The motorbike had one rider and two pillion passengers.

Police were called out to Balby following the crash.
The rider, a 13-year-old boy, was taken to hospital to be treated for a broken leg. The two other passengers left the scene.

“The Mazda driver remained at the scene and assisted officers with enquiries.”

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information can call 101. The incident number to quote is 662.

