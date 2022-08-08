Work to repair damaged flood defence in Sprotbrough starts

Works are expected to last approximately eight weeks and will help reduce the risk of flooding to the local area once completed.

The Environment Agency are starting a project to repair a flood wall in Sprotbrough to protect homes and businesses from the devastating impacts of flooding.

A 60m wall, which stands along the banks of the River Don, opposite the Boat Inn, was damaged during the 2019 storms.

The damaged flood wall at Sprotbrough

The Environment Agency is now rebuilding the defence and driving more robust materials deep into the ground along this length of the Don.

The height of the wall will remain unchanged.

Planned utilities diversion have now been completed and construction to the floodwall is expected to start today (August8).

Work will last approximately eight weeks.

As construction machinery will use the canal-side area, the Trans Pennine Trail will be diverted onto the nearby access road.

To ensure pedestrians and cyclists are safe, there will also be a lane closure and temporary traffic lights on Nursery Lane.

Gavin Usher, Area Operations Manager for the Environment Agency, said: “We are very pleased to have completed diversion works ahead of schedule and look forward to starting work on-site to help the residents and businesses of Sprotbrough.

"We are using a new steel piled defence which will be stronger and more robust than the previous concrete wall.

"This will be finished with brickwork to blend into the local landscape.”