Fresh disruption warning to Doncaster travellers as new rail strikes are called

Rail union TSSA has announced that members at Network Rail will take strike action later this month in their dispute over pay, job security and conditions.

The walkouts by thousands of members in will take place on Thursday 18 and Saturday 20 August after the union formally served notice to Network Rail.

This comes amid a summer of industrial action on the railways, with the dates of strike action in NR aligning with those the union is also taking at Avanti West Coast, c2c, CrossCountry, East Midlands Railway, Great Western Railway, LNER and Southeastern.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rail passengers in Doncaster are being warned of fresh strike disruption.

Notice was served after the union asked for clear assurances and clarity on job security and working practices. No such assurances were forthcoming and 14 days' notice, required by law, has now been given.

Commenting, TSSA General Secretary Manuel Cortes said: “Our union has a strong mandate for strike action at Network Rail in these grades and walkouts will have a huge impact.

“Our members are simply asking for basic fair treatment: not to be sacked from their jobs, a fair pay rise in the face of a cost-of-living-crisis and no race to the bottom on terms and conditions.

“No one takes strike action lightly, but we have been left with little choice. Our General Grades and Controllers are a force to be reckoned with. Without them the rail network does not run, it is that simple.

"Sadly, it now looks as though we are about to see yet more disruption on our railways this summer. It’s time bosses at the company told the government they must get a grip.

“Our door remains open but only if there is a meaningful offer on the table which will give our members the fair deal they deserve for keeping our rail network safe every day of the year."