Woman's warning after fresh drink spiking incident in Doncaster city centre

The woman, who has asked not to be named, says her drink was spiked at the weekend and has urged others to be on their guard.

Last year, a number of women came forward to say they had been ‘needle spiked’ in Doncaster – with victims reportedly being secretly injected with sedative drugs in the city’s pubs and clubs.

It is understood the latest incident however involved drugs being added to the woman’s drink.

The woman, who has since recovered from, her ordeal said: “I am okay now - luckily I was in the taxi on my way home when the effects took over.

“I understand there has been a few incidents recently in Doncaster and also a couple that particular night, although I am not sure if these have been reported to the police.

"I would urge girls to be careful.”

In the last few years, several women in Doncaster have claimed they have been ‘needle spiked’ in bars and clubs in Silver Street and Hall Gate.

In December 2021, police revealed they were investigating a number of needle spiking incidents in Doncaster.

There were numerous reports in the town of women being injected with needles without their knowledge, with police confirming they were investigating a number of incidents.

Several women came forward to share photos of what appeared to be needle marks on their skin as well as details of blackouts and uncontrolled vomiting.

One woman was said to have been taken to Doncaster Royal Infirmary by ambulance.

Needle spiking is where the victims believe they were injected with a needle and drugs – often sedatives – and which are administered without their knowledge.

One victim, sharing a photo of what appeared to be a needle mark posted: “Girls, please be really careful when out drinking. Last night I have no memory on what went on out in town.

