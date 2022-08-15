Woman taken to hospital after discarded cigarette set fire to decking in Doncaster

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters from Doncaster were called to Wellingley Road, Balby, at 6.08am on Saturday, August 13.

They found a garden fire had spread to the back of a house.

It could have been a lot worse

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The occupants were alerted by a working smoke alarm, meaning this was dealt with before it spread any further, by 7.43am.

One woman attended hospital for smoke inhalation.

It is thought the fire started when a discarded cigarette set light to some decking.