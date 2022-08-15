Woman taken to hospital after discarded cigarette set fire to decking in Doncaster

A woman was taken to hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation following an incident in Balby.

By Stephanie Bateman
Monday, 15th August 2022, 3:01 pm
Updated Monday, 15th August 2022, 3:01 pm

Firefighters from Doncaster were called to Wellingley Road, Balby, at 6.08am on Saturday, August 13.

They found a garden fire had spread to the back of a house.

It could have been a lot worse

The occupants were alerted by a working smoke alarm, meaning this was dealt with before it spread any further, by 7.43am.

One woman attended hospital for smoke inhalation.

It is thought the fire started when a discarded cigarette set light to some decking.

