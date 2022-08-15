Woman taken to hospital after discarded cigarette set fire to decking in Doncaster

Firefighters from Doncaster were called to Wellingley Road, Balby, at 6.08am on Saturday, August 13.
They found a garden fire had spread to the back of a house.
Most Popular
-
1
Lakeside Doncaster: Online tributes pour in for man who's body was found in South Yorkshire lake
-
2
Fresh blow as iconic Vulcan bomber to leave Doncaster Sheffield Airport
-
3
Jay Walker: Floral tributes and balloon release following Doncaster lake tragedy
-
4
Police officially name victim of Doncaster lake tragedy as Jay Walker
-
5
Lakeside Doncaster: Emergency services launch search after man gets into difficulty in water
The occupants were alerted by a working smoke alarm, meaning this was dealt with before it spread any further, by 7.43am.
One woman attended hospital for smoke inhalation.
It is thought the fire started when a discarded cigarette set light to some decking.