Caravan and garage deliberately set on fire in Doncaster

A caravan and garage were deliberately set on fire in Doncaster last night.

By Stephanie Bateman
Friday, 12th August 2022, 10:20 am
Updated Friday, 12th August 2022, 10:20 am

Doncaster firefighters were called out to an accidental fire involving conifers at 7.10pm on Broomhouse Lane, Balby.

Firefighters from Maltby station attended a deliberate grassland fire at 7:15pm on Cemetery Guest Lane, Warmsworth.

Read More

Read More
More deliberate fires started in Doncaster overnight
More overnight arson attacks

Most Popular

A derelict caravan was deliberately set on fire at 8.25pm on Springwell Lane, Balby. Firefighters from Doncaster station attended.

A detached garage was deliberately set on fire at 10.15pm on Central Avenue, Woodlands. Firefighters from Adwick station attended.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Dominic Brown, editor.