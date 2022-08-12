Caravan and garage deliberately set on fire in Doncaster

Doncaster firefighters were called out to an accidental fire involving conifers at 7.10pm on Broomhouse Lane, Balby.
Firefighters from Maltby station attended a deliberate grassland fire at 7:15pm on Cemetery Guest Lane, Warmsworth.
A derelict caravan was deliberately set on fire at 8.25pm on Springwell Lane, Balby. Firefighters from Doncaster station attended.
A detached garage was deliberately set on fire at 10.15pm on Central Avenue, Woodlands. Firefighters from Adwick station attended.