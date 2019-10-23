This is when the Christmas lights will be switched on in Doncaster this year
It’s the most wonderful time of the year – and the countdown is on to this year’s Christmas lights switch on in Doncaster.
And this year’s event will take place on November 16 – with a Countdown to Christmas event in the Market Place.
The event will kick off the Christmas activities in Doncaster and will take place in various locations around the town centre, with the main focus being on the market area.
A Doncaster Council spokesman said: “Bring the whole family along and enjoy a traditional Christmas outing.
“Take the children to see Santa in his grotto inside the Wool Market, jump on a few rides in Market Square, warm up with some alcohol free mulled wine and hot chestnuts and witness the streets of Doncaster come alive as the Christmas lights are turned on.
“Most importantly, soak in the festive atmosphere with a range of Christmas themed entertainment that will be popping up in various parts of the town centre for you to enjoy.
“We also have a few surprises up our sleeves, but you will have to wait until the day to see it. There will be a big bang-less bang to end the night as we conclude with a beautiful firework display.”
Full details and timings of events will be released by the council in the coming weeks.