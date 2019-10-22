Here's our round up of the displays and venues taking place across the town this year.
1. Bonfire Night 2019
The Keepmoat Stadium will host the Big Bang on November 5 from 5pm.
Photo: Steve Parkin
Copyright:
2. Bonfire Night 2019
Doncaster Racecourse will host a fireworks spectacular from 4pm to 8.30pm on November 2.
Photo: JPIMedia
Copyright:
3. Bonfire Night 2019
Epworth Bonfire Night will take place at Epworth Show Field, Epworth Turbary on November 2 from 4.30pm.
Photo: JPIMedia
Copyright:
4. Bonfire Night 2019
Barnby Dun and Kirk Sandall Community Bonfire will take place at Glasspark Sports Ground, Doncaster Road, Kirk Sandall on November 2. Bonfire 6.30pm. Fireworks 7.45pm.
Photo: JPIMedia
Copyright: