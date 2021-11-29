Will the winter weather continue here in Doncaster? Full weather forecast here

It has been a chilly weekend in Doncaster with low temperatures and even snow – but will it continue?

By Laura Andrew
Monday, 29th November 2021, 6:01 am

Monday, November 29 will start off very cold indeed with the Met Office predicting it to stay at 0 degrees until 9am.

There will be sunny intervals all morning long but it will not reach above four degrees.

However it will get much more mild by Tuesday, November 30.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Full weather forecast for Doncaster this week.

Read More

Read More
WARNING: Opportunistic thieves used hook device to try and steal keys in Doncast...

Temperatures will shoot up to 11 degrees with low’s of six degrees.

It will be a largely cloudy day.

Wednesday, December 1 will drop down to high’s of eight degrees and low’s of one degree.

Thursday, December 2 it will get even colder with high’s of four degrees and low’s of one degree.

Friday, December 3 will see high’s of seven degrees and low's of four degrees.

Temperatures remain chilly for the weekend ahead with lots of cloud coverage.

But there is not anymore predicted snow fall this upcoming week.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.

DoncasterMet OfficeTemperaturesLiam Hoden