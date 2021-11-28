WARNING: Opportunistic thieves used hook device to try and steal keys in Doncaster
Balby residents have been warned to avoid leaving their keys in the door after a thief tried to use a hook to steal keys.
The contraption was left behind behind by a thief and the picture has been posted on social media after an attempted burglary this week.
This type of pole and similar ‘ishing’ devices are often used by burglars to reach through letterboxes and hook keys and other valuables from nearby.
The poster on Facebook said: “Be careful if you leave your keys in the door.
“Some scumbag tried to steal ours through our letterbox in the early hours this morning using a hook that got left behind.
“Police and Crime scene unit have been out taken prints and have all evidence needed.
The poster added; “We've now got cameras up so fingers crossed they stay away.”