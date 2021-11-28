WARNING: Opportunistic thieves used hook device to try and steal keys in Doncaster

The contraption was left behind behind by a thief and the picture has been posted on social media after an attempted burglary this week.

This type of pole and similar ‘ishing’ devices are often used by burglars to reach through letterboxes and hook keys and other valuables from nearby.

The poster on Facebook said: “Be careful if you leave your keys in the door.

Hook used to try and get keys left behind by potential thief in Balby.

“Some scumbag tried to steal ours through our letterbox in the early hours this morning using a hook that got left behind.

“Police and Crime scene unit have been out taken prints and have all evidence needed.