Police seize two quad bikes from Mexborough street

Doncaster West NPT have removed two quad bikes which were abandoned on a Mexborough street.

By Kev Rogers
Sunday, 28th November 2021, 11:03 am

Comenting on social media Doncaster West NPT said: “Your Mexborough Team suddenly happened across two quads this afternoon after they were abandoned by their respective riders on Eden Terrace. None of the gear + no idea = seized.”

The next Community PACT meeting will be held on the 16th of December at 6PM, at the Ivanhoe Centre in Conisbrough. Residents can discuss community issues with police and representatives from Doncaster Council.

Drug arrests as police swoops in Doncaster uncover cannabis farms in Mexborough

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police seize two quad bikes found abandoned on Eden Terrace Mexborough.

Doncaster mayor leads call for licensing of off-road quads and bikes after spike in criminal gang use