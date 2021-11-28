Police seize two quad bikes from Mexborough street
Doncaster West NPT have removed two quad bikes which were abandoned on a Mexborough street.
Sunday, 28th November 2021, 11:03 am
Comenting on social media Doncaster West NPT said: “Your Mexborough Team suddenly happened across two quads this afternoon after they were abandoned by their respective riders on Eden Terrace. None of the gear + no idea = seized.”
The next Community PACT meeting will be held on the 16th of December at 6PM, at the Ivanhoe Centre in Conisbrough. Residents can discuss community issues with police and representatives from Doncaster Council.