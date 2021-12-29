Will the rain continue into the New Year? Full weather forecast for the week ahead
It has been a wet and windy Christmas week so far – this is the weather forecast for the New Year.
The Met Office predicts that there will be unseasonably warm weather for the end of December.
Temperatures on Wednesday, December 29 will peak at 13 degrees with low’s of nine degrees – very warm for this time of year.
Rain will continue to pour in Doncaster but only until 2pm when it will finally clear.
Read More
Thursday, December 30 will be a cloudy day with high’s of 14 degrees and low’s of 12 degrees – a great day to walk off some of the Christmas food.
Friday, December 31, New Years Eve will look very similar.
There will be high’s of 14 and low’s of ten degrees – but there may be some sunshine between cloud cover.
New Years Day (Saturday, January 1) will be a cloudy day with some sunny intervals with temperatures forecast at the day before.