Doncaster talented tattooist creates wall art for people with a learning disability
A talented tattooist is using his self-taught artistic skills to create relaxing wall art at a Doncaster activity centre for people with a learning disability.
John Anderson, aged 45, from Mexborough, is painting a series of interlocking geometric designs, called mandalas, at the Diamond Activity Centre on Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust’s (RDaSH) Tickhill Road site.
John, an RDaSH volunteer, says it’s his way of saying thank you to the Trust for the help they gave him to overcome some mental health issues.
“I wanted to give something back and this seemed a good way.
"I started before the first Covid lockdown in 2020 then had to leave it for over a year until it was safe to return and pick-up where I left off,” he said.
Senior Charge Nurse Morag McKay-Ellison said: “The images initially draw your eyes in and your mind then explores them.
"It’s a fantastic, calming design that is perfect for the people we look after.”