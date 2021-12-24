Fast forward 50 years and Sylvia is getting ready to switch off her computer for the last time, leaving behind distant memories of inky fingers from changing typewriter ribbons when she launched her healthcare career in 1971.

Sylvia, aged 67, who works for Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH), retires this month as medical secretary to consultant psychiatrist Dr Sultan, having spent the entire five decades of her NHS working life on the Tickhill Road and former Loversall hospitals’ complex at Balby, Doncaster.

When she started out in the general office she could walk to work and apart from a brief move to another part of Doncaster she now still lives within walking distance.

Sylvia Briscoe is retiring

She said: “I started out as a 17-year-old clerical assistant in what is now Woodfield House at Tickhill Road Hospital.

"The nurses’ home was above and the hospital matron lived in a flat at the end of the corridor with a small dog.

"Although I’ve worked for the NHS for all this time I’ve constantly had to keep up with the changes, literally from franking letters in the early days to today’s digital age.”

Over the past five decades Sylvia has worked for 10 consultants and nearly as many clinical psychologists, plus spells as personal assistant to chief executives, adding that she signs off having enjoyed finishing her career “working with the wonderful learning disabilities team.”

RDaSH Chief Executive Kathryn Singh and Chairman Alan Lockwood jointly wrote to Sylvia, congratulating her on her half a century milestone and wishing her well in retirement. The Trust created a special 50 years certificate to present to her as it’s unusual for an employee to clock up that length of unbroken service.

As retirement beckons there’s plenty to keep the mum of two grown up children busy.

Going to gigs featuring her partner Gary playing bass, holidays in Greece and France, plus a road trip via Loch Ness and Skye to the Outer Hebrides.

And the couple are planning to seal the knot at some point having got engaged on Valentine’s Day 2020, just a few weeks before Covid lockdowns intervened.