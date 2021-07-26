Weather warnings for thunderstorms cover Doncaster this week - full weather report here

The Met Office has put out two yellow thunderstorm warnings for Doncaster this week – they start at 9am Tuesday, July 27 and last to 6am on Wednesday, July 28.

On Monday, July 26 the sun will shine.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The weather warnings mean thunderstorms could come to Doncaster.

Temperatures could peak at 25 degrees and there will be sunny intervals all day long.

On Tuesday, July 27 the weather warning for thunderstorms begins in the morning.

Rain could start at 2pm and get heavy around 6pm.

On Wednesday, July 28 the rain will continue.

It will rain from 10am to 7pm.

Things calm down by Thursday, July 29.

There is the possibility of a few showers but there are no weather warnings.

Temperatures will not go above 19 degrees.

The weekend ahead will be relatively dry with temperatures peaking around 20 degrees.

We will bring you weather updates as they change.