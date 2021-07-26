10 wonderful summer photos

Summer is well and truly under way here in Doncaster - here are 10 beautiful photos that show the town in the sun

Take a look through these summer photos – from strawberry picking to fields of flowers.

By Laura Andrew
Monday, 26th July 2021, 10:43 am

Click through this article to see wonderful shots that we have featured on our Instagram – you can follow us here.

1. Strawberry picking

A young girl enjoying strawberry picking - from @together_at_sunset

Photo: @together_at_sunset

2. Fields of flowers

Horses frolicking in a field of flowers by @nikalwest

Photo: @nikalwest

3. Ducklings

Ducklings at Doncaster Lakeside from @popplemichael

Photo: @popplemichael

4. Basking in the sun

A turtle at Denaby Ings Nature Reserve basking in the sunshine from @nikalwest

Photo: @nikalwest

