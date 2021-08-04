Summer storms are heading to Doncaster this week - full weather forecast here

The Met Office predicts that Wednesday, August 4 will be a mild day.

It will be cloudy until 2pm when it will rain for a couple of hours before returning to cloud cover.

Temperatures will range between 15 and 22 degrees.

There is a yellow thunder warning for Friday.

On Thursday August 5 the morning will be cloudy with spells of sunshine.

But the afternoon will see heavy rainfall from 1pm until 11pm.

There is a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms on Friday August 6.

The warning is active from 10am to midnight and covers most of England.

The heaviest of the rain is predicted to be in the morning.

Temperatures will range from 14 to 21 degrees.

The weekend ahead is looking mild and wet with intervals of sunshine and light rain on both Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures will drop with 20 degrees being the peak over the weekend.