Doncaster's Jeremy Clarkson criticised over 'if you die, you die' Covid comments

In an interview with the Radio Times, Clarkson gave his views on the Covid-19 pandemic and what should happen next – and has come under fire for his remarks.

“When it started, I read up on pandemics and they tend to be four years long,” he said.

“I think the politicians should sometimes tell those communists at Sage to get back in their box. Let’s just all go through life with our fingers crossed and a smile on our face. I can see Boris doesn’t want to open it up and shut us back down again. But if it’s going to be four years … and who knows, it could be 40 years.”

Jeremy Clarkson.

“Or it could be for ever. “Well, if it’s going to be for ever, let’s open it up and if you die, you die.”

Clarkson was being interviewed with producer Andy Wilman and presenters James May and Richard Hammond to talk about their special lockdown edition of the Amazon Prime show The Grand Tour.

His comments were widely condemned on social media.

Chief executive of Every Doctor UK, Dr Julia Grace Patterson said: “Why is anyone interested in what Jeremy Clarkson has to say about Covid-19 or scientists?”

Meanwhile, writer James Felton said: “Strong brave words from a man who punched a colleague because his food was tepid.”