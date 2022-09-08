Stunning picture captures lightning strike as thunderstorm rumbles across Doncaster
This is the moment the skies above Doncaster were lit up with a huge bolt of lightning as a thunderstorm rumbled across the city.
By Darren Burke
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 7:31 am
Updated
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 7:31 am
Colin Oakley captured the moment the storm hit Doncaster late yesterday afternoon, taking the photo from his back garden in Bentley.
A torrential downpour at around 5pm yesterday failed to dampen the spirits of racegoers at Doncaster Racecourse however as the first day of the St Leger Festival saw racegoers treated to a mix of sunshine and showers.