Stunning picture captures lightning strike as thunderstorm rumbles across Doncaster

This is the moment the skies above Doncaster were lit up with a huge bolt of lightning as a thunderstorm rumbled across the city.

By Darren Burke
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 7:31 am
Colin Oakley captured the moment the storm hit Doncaster late yesterday afternoon, taking the photo from his back garden in Bentley.

A torrential downpour at around 5pm yesterday failed to dampen the spirits of racegoers at Doncaster Racecourse however as the first day of the St Leger Festival saw racegoers treated to a mix of sunshine and showers.

The moment lightning hit Doncaster yesterday afternoon. (Photo: Colin Oakley),
