Storm Eunice: Bikers urged to stay off roads in Doncaster as winds sweep in
Bikers are being urged to stay off the roads in Doncaster and across South Yorkshire as Storm Eunice batters the country.
Friday, 18th February 2022, 11:13 am
A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police’s Off Road Team said: “We are advising not to be on two wheels if you can avoid it today.
"Stay safe out there.”
Storm Eunice is spreading north across England and Wales, with the worst of the winds, rain and snow expected to hit Doncaster in the mid afternoon and into the early evening.