Power cut: Storm leaves dozens of properties without electricity in Doncaster this evening
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A sudden storm has left dozens of properties without electricity in Doncaster this evening.
The inclement weather hit around 7.30-8pm causing power dips to many homes and total cuts to others.
The areas still affected are around Sprotbrough where homes are awaiting the supply to return.
To keep up to date with what is happening on your street visit Northern Grid’s website at https://www.northernpowergrid.com/power-cuts-map
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.