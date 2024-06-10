Power cut: Storm leaves dozens of properties without electricity in Doncaster this evening

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A sudden storm has left dozens of properties without electricity in Doncaster this evening.

The inclement weather hit around 7.30-8pm causing power dips to many homes and total cuts to others.

The areas still affected are around Sprotbrough where homes are awaiting the supply to return.

