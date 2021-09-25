It is going to be unseasonably warm for late September this weekend - full weather report here

Normally at this time of year you could expect to be pulling out the winter coats and putting the heating on.

But the weather has been unseasonably warm for September.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The weather is going to be great this weekend.

The Met Office predicts high’s of 22 degrees on Saturday, September 25.

It will be cloudy for most of the morning but the sun will peak out from behind the clouds at 1pm.

As we head into the later months of the year daylight has begun to shorten.

The sun will rise at 6.55am and set at 6.57pm.

Sunday, September 26 will be another nice day.

Temperatures will reach 21 degrees and the sun will be out all day long.

Alas it looks like the weather next week will take a turn for the worst so enjoy the sunshine whilst it’s shining here in Doncaster.