It is going to be a cloudy half term break here in Doncaster - full weather forecast here

This half term week in Doncaster will be mild and grey with temperatures dropping low as we approach Halloween.

By Laura Andrew
Monday, 25th October 2021, 9:00 am

The Met Office predicts it is going to be an overall cloudy but dry week here in Doncaster.

Monday, October 25 will start the week off with a little bit of sunshine.

Temperatures will peak at 14 degrees and dip to a chilly nine degrees.

It will be bright well into the afternoon with cloudy intervals.

It will be the sun’s only appearance this week with cloud coverage predicted all the way until Sunday, October 31.

Wednesday, October 27 will see high’s of 17 and lows of 14 – making it the warmest day of the week ahead.

But temperatures will begin to lower as we head into Halloween weekend.

On Saturday, October 30 we could see lows of eight degrees and on Sunday, October 31 low’s of seven degrees.

But good news for trick or treater’s there is no rain forecast for the upcoming weekend.

