Young people in Doncaster are given real career experience through new scheme

The Start in South Yorkshire programme is run by the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) and helps 11 to 18 year olds gain work experience.

Robin MacNeil, from Opportunities Doncaster, said: “Start in South Yorkshire aims to revolutionise the way that young people engage with local businesses, understand the local labour market and access skills, training and employment opportunities.

“It also gives local businesses much more visibility with local pupils and students in schools and colleges, helping to deliver better careers information and advice.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster children will have access to work experience.

There is a free skills and employability website which was developed for parents and students.

Local employers can post any suitable opportunities to the site where children in Doncaster can easily access and apply for the roles.

Dan Jarvis, Mayor of South Yorkshire, said: “It’s been a tough time for everyone, but young people have been hit particularly hard by the pandemic.

“This is a great resource to help young people make informed choices about their future.

“The involvement of local businesses will make a huge difference in bringing to life the career opportunities that exist in this region and help young people get the right qualifications and experience.”

The programme will also highlight education and training opportunities available to young people in Doncaster.

It will not just be aimed at work experience but real jobs if local businesses post such vacancies,

There will be a focus on CV building and career exploration.

You can visit the website here.