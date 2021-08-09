Is the sun finally coming to Doncaster this week? - full weather report here

The Met Office does not predict any heavy rain for the next seven days – which will be music to summer lovers ears after a rather miserable week.

Starting the week off strong Monday, August 9 will be a fine mild summers day.

The sun will be out in intervals and temperatures could rise to 20 degrees.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will be a mild sunny week.

There could be an hour or two of light rain in the afternoon but it will not linger.

On Tuesday, August 10 there will be uninterrupted sunshine from 3 to 8pm.

Temperatures will rise to 21 degrees and up to 22 on August 11.

Wednesday will be a rather overcast day but the sun will poke out through the clouds.

Thursday, August 12 will see 22 degrees and sunny intervals.

Looking forward to next weekend it will remain sunny with high’s of 21 degrees.