Watch the latest Met Office video forecast, as 27°C temperatures are expected in Doncaster.

The Met Office is forecasting temperatures to reach the high 20s at the end of the week, with some places in the UK potentially meeting heatwave criteria.

A map from the forecaster shows temperatures could reach 27°C in Doncaster at around 16:00 on Sunday June 29.

Yorkshire Met Office weather forecast

June 26

Cloudy with spells of rain or drizzle at first. These soon easing, but likely followed by scattered heavy showers, before clearing through the afternoon. Warm sunny spells also developing. Breezy. Maximum temperature 23 °C.

A Met Office map shows it is forecast to be 27°C in Doncaster at around 16:00 on Monday June 30. | Met Office

June 27 to June 29

Windy start Friday, with variable cloud, warm sunshine, but also drizzle across western hills. Lighter winds through the weekend, with sunny spells, variable cloud and isolated showers. Staying rather warm.

