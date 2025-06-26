Doncaster weather: Date Met Office forecasting 27°C heat for Doncaster as heatwave criteria could be reached
The Met Office is forecasting temperatures to reach the high 20s at the end of the week, with some places in the UK potentially meeting heatwave criteria.
A map from the forecaster shows temperatures could reach 27°C in Doncaster at around 16:00 on Sunday June 29.
Yorkshire Met Office weather forecast
June 26
Cloudy with spells of rain or drizzle at first. These soon easing, but likely followed by scattered heavy showers, before clearing through the afternoon. Warm sunny spells also developing. Breezy. Maximum temperature 23 °C.
June 27 to June 29
Windy start Friday, with variable cloud, warm sunshine, but also drizzle across western hills. Lighter winds through the weekend, with sunny spells, variable cloud and isolated showers. Staying rather warm.
