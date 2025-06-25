Landmark Doncaster pub closes for refurbishment as new bosses move in

A landmark Doncaster city centre pub has temporarily closed its doors for refurbishment after being taken over by new bosses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Managers at The Olde Castle in the Market Place posted details of the shutdown on Facebook, saying: “For those who are wondering, The Olde Castle is now under new ownership.

"The Castle will be closed for a short amount of time for a bit of a refurbishment and maintenance, so please keep an eye out for updates on our re-opening and up and coming events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To customers old and new we hope to see you all soon – thank you.”

The Olde Castle is under new ownership.

The pub, in the heart of Doncaster’s Market Place, has become widely known for its popular karaoke sessions and DJ nights.

There has been a pub on the site from the 1780s and The Little Red Lion, which stood in the Market Place. was completely rebuilt in 1928 and became The Olde Castle.