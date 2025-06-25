Landmark Doncaster pub closes for refurbishment as new bosses move in
Managers at The Olde Castle in the Market Place posted details of the shutdown on Facebook, saying: “For those who are wondering, The Olde Castle is now under new ownership.
"The Castle will be closed for a short amount of time for a bit of a refurbishment and maintenance, so please keep an eye out for updates on our re-opening and up and coming events.
“To customers old and new we hope to see you all soon – thank you.”
The pub, in the heart of Doncaster’s Market Place, has become widely known for its popular karaoke sessions and DJ nights.
There has been a pub on the site from the 1780s and The Little Red Lion, which stood in the Market Place. was completely rebuilt in 1928 and became The Olde Castle.
