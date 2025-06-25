Landmark Doncaster pub closes for refurbishment as new bosses move in

By Darren Burke
Published 25th Jun 2025, 14:40 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2025, 14:40 BST

A landmark Doncaster city centre pub has temporarily closed its doors for refurbishment after being taken over by new bosses.

Managers at The Olde Castle in the Market Place posted details of the shutdown on Facebook, saying: “For those who are wondering, The Olde Castle is now under new ownership.

"The Castle will be closed for a short amount of time for a bit of a refurbishment and maintenance, so please keep an eye out for updates on our re-opening and up and coming events.

“To customers old and new we hope to see you all soon – thank you.”

The Olde Castle is under new ownership.

The pub, in the heart of Doncaster’s Market Place, has become widely known for its popular karaoke sessions and DJ nights.

There has been a pub on the site from the 1780s and The Little Red Lion, which stood in the Market Place. was completely rebuilt in 1928 and became The Olde Castle.

