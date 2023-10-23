Doncaster braced for more flooding as yellow Met Office warning for rain issued

Doncaster is braced for more flooding following the Met Office issuing a yellow warning for heavy rain for Tuesday.

The warning starts at 3am on Tuesday and ends at 4pm tomorrow.

A Met Office spokesman said: “Heavy rain at times during Tuesday may lead to further flooding.

“Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures and where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

“There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

“There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.

“There is a small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads.”