Doncaster braced for more flooding as yellow Met Office warning for rain issued
The warning starts at 3am on Tuesday and ends at 4pm tomorrow.
A Met Office spokesman said: “Heavy rain at times during Tuesday may lead to further flooding.
“Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures and where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.
“There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.
“There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.
“There is a small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads.”
A number of flood warnings are still in place along large stretches of the River Don, with a number of roads still cordoned off due to flooding caused by Storm Babet.