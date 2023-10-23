News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster braced for more flooding as yellow Met Office warning for rain issued

Doncaster is braced for more flooding following the Met Office issuing a yellow warning for heavy rain for Tuesday.
By Darren Burke
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 13:58 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 13:58 BST
The warning starts at 3am on Tuesday and ends at 4pm tomorrow.

A Met Office spokesman said: “Heavy rain at times during Tuesday may lead to further flooding.

“Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures and where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

Doncaster is braced for more flooding with heavy rain forecast for Tuesday.Doncaster is braced for more flooding with heavy rain forecast for Tuesday.
“There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

“There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.

“There is a small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads.”

A number of flood warnings are still in place along large stretches of the River Don, with a number of roads still cordoned off due to flooding caused by Storm Babet.

