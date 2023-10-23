Storm Babet: Flood warnings and road closures remain in place across Doncaster

Flood warnings and road closures remain in place across Doncaster today following torrential rain brought by Storm Babet.

While Doncaster seems to have escaped the severe damage as seen in other parts of the country, seven flood warnings are still in place along the River Don and a number of roads remain closed off due to flooding.

City of Doncaster Council staff have been working throughout the weekend, deploying sandbags and helping clear roads.

A spokesman said: “Our teams continue on-the-ground support, working around the clock to monitor the situation and provide assistance and reassurance to residents across Doncaster alongside our partners.

"Sandbags continue to be distributed to residents with pumps also in place in priority areas across Doncaster.

"A huge thank you to those who have supported and continue to support at this time.”

The seven flood warnings, where flooding is expected are as follows

River Don at Braithwaite

River Don at Fishlake

River Don at Kirk Bramwith

River Don at South Bramwith

River Don at Stainforth

River Don at Thorpe in Balne

River Don at Trumfleet

These are the road closures currently in place

Gainsbrough Road, Bawtry

Greys Bridge, Old Doncaster Rd, Denaby

A6203 Doncaster Road, Denaby

Ferry Boat Lane, Old Denaby

Denaby Lane, Old Denaby

A6203 Doncaster Road, Denaby Main

Forstead Lane, Barnby Dun

Jubilee Bridge, Ferry Road, Thorne

Pastures Road, Mexborough

Pastures Lane, Mexborough

Thorpe Bank, Thorpe-in-Balne

Town End, Bentley

Low Lane, Kirk Bramwith

Bridge Hill, Water Lane, Stainforth

Plumtree Hill Road , Fishlake

Fishlake Nab, Fishlake

Jack Row Lane, Bramwith

Woodhouse Green Lane, Bramwith