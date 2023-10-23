Storm Babet: Flood warnings and road closures remain in place across Doncaster
While Doncaster seems to have escaped the severe damage as seen in other parts of the country, seven flood warnings are still in place along the River Don and a number of roads remain closed off due to flooding.
City of Doncaster Council staff have been working throughout the weekend, deploying sandbags and helping clear roads.
A spokesman said: “Our teams continue on-the-ground support, working around the clock to monitor the situation and provide assistance and reassurance to residents across Doncaster alongside our partners.
"Sandbags continue to be distributed to residents with pumps also in place in priority areas across Doncaster.
"A huge thank you to those who have supported and continue to support at this time.”
The seven flood warnings, where flooding is expected are as follows
River Don at Braithwaite
River Don at Fishlake
River Don at Kirk Bramwith
River Don at South Bramwith
River Don at Stainforth
River Don at Thorpe in Balne
River Don at Trumfleet
These are the road closures currently in place
Gainsbrough Road, Bawtry
Greys Bridge, Old Doncaster Rd, Denaby
A6203 Doncaster Road, Denaby
Ferry Boat Lane, Old Denaby
Denaby Lane, Old Denaby
A6203 Doncaster Road, Denaby Main
Forstead Lane, Barnby Dun
Jubilee Bridge, Ferry Road, Thorne
Pastures Road, Mexborough
Pastures Lane, Mexborough
Thorpe Bank, Thorpe-in-Balne
Town End, Bentley
Low Lane, Kirk Bramwith
Bridge Hill, Water Lane, Stainforth
Plumtree Hill Road , Fishlake
Fishlake Nab, Fishlake
Jack Row Lane, Bramwith
Woodhouse Green Lane, Bramwith
Hound Hill Lane, Mexborough