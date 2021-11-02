Cold weather is coming to Doncaster just in time for Bonfire Night - full weather report here

The Met Office predicts we could see low’s of just three degrees this week.

It might be time to turn the heating on as the nights are getting longer and colder.

On Tuesday, November 2 there will be high’s of 11 degrees and low’s of six degrees.

Cold weather is on its way.

It will be a mostly cloudy day with some sunny spells in the morning.

Wednesday, November 3 could see some light rain and temperatures could drop to five degrees.

But the real chilly day will be Thursday, November 4 – with low’s of three degrees and high’s of just eight degrees.

If you are planning on going to a bonfire on Friday, November 5 then good news it is not currently predicted to rain.

But it will be a cold evening with low’s of eight degrees – so take a big coat, gloves and a scaf to watch the fireworks.