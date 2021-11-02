The eight best vegan food spots in Doncaster recommended to you by our readers

With COP26 making many think about lifestyle changes we have collected a list of the best vegan restaurants in Doncaster.

Helen Saxton, said: “The Ship at Bawtry – the menu is on chalk boards and changes all the time I had celeriac steak on Saturday it was to die for.”

Leticia Gertrude said: “Herbivore Vegan Takeaway without a doubt!”

Carl Trewick ,said: “Mr Mac at the Woolmarket is the one.”

Samantha Lee, said: “Glass strawberry are fantastic!”

Richard Ellarby, said: “Daily Bread Doncaster in Christ Church - Thorne Road do some cracking veggie and vegan options.”

Emma Bradley, said: “Herbivore Vegan Takeaway in town, and Suburb in Balby are the best places in my opinion.”

Laura Haughey, said: “Dreambakes deserves a mention too.”

Tracey Roebuck, said: “Pizza Rooms Adwick Doncaster do vegan pizzas.”