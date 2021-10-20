Cold temperatures but bright days ahead for Doncaster - full weather report here

If you’re sick of the rain then you’re in luck.

The Met Office predicts that Thursday, October 21 will be a bright and dry day.

The sun will be shining continuously from 8am to 5pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's going to be bright and cold.

But sadly it will be colder than the weather we have been experiencing lately.

There will be low's of a brisk eight degrees high’s of just 11 degrees.

Friday, October 22 will not be much warmer with high’s of 12.

The sun will be hidden behind the clouds all day long and there will be low’s of six degrees.

This weather will continue into the weekend with both Saturday, October 23 and Sunday, October 24 being cloudy and cold.

Temperatures will rise no higher that 14 degrees over the weekend so it’s probably time to get the big coats out.