Young Doncaster volunteers wanted to help plant trees in memory of those who lost their lives to Covid-19

The three Rotary clubs in Doncaster in conjecture with Doncaster MBC are creating a memorial woodland adjacent to Sandall Beat Wood.

It will be a tribute to people who lost their lives to Covid-19.

Colin Jeynes from Doncaster Rotary Club said: “The pandemic has had an impact on everyone in different ways and none more so than those who have succumbed to the virus as well as their families and loved ones.

1,500 tree saplings will be planted.

“We think that it is important to create this space in Doncaster where those most cruelly struck down can be remembered collectively as members of our community whom we have lost.

“Planting trees in their memory seems to us to be the most fitting way of doing this and it would be wonderful if younger people in Doncaster could volunteer their time and effort to help us create this new space.”

A total of 1,500 tree saplings will be planted over the weekend of November 20 to 21.

The clubs are inviting young volunteers (aged between 17 and 30) to help them plant the trees.

Within the wood a memorial plinth of three bench seats will be installed, to provide a place of peace for people to reflect in a natural setting.

The saplings have been donated by Conservation Volunteers and funding for the benches has been raised collectively by the Rotary clubs of Doncaster in conjunction with the Rotary Foundation.

Any young people who want to volunteer should email [email protected] by November 12.