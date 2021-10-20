Police close roads to drivers outside Doncaster schools to help protect pupils

Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team has revealed details of its Schools Street Scheme which aims to make the roads around some of the town’s schools safer at busier times by banning motorists.

A spokesman said: “The idea behind the initiative is to make the roads around local schools safer and less congested by closing the road off to vehicles during peak drop off and pick up times.

"This not only improves children’s safety but also reduces air pollution and encourages families to walk or cycle to school, which has shown to lead to healthier and happier children.”

Working in collaboration with the public health and highways departments at Doncaster Council the initiatives were carried out at Carr Lodge Academy in Balby on September 29 and St Michael’s Primary School in Rossington on October 8.

Both events started with a led walk, where an actor dressed as an astronaut provided entertainment for the children while promoting the benefits of clean air and improvements to the local area.

Throughout the day, year groups took part in a series of activities, including Smoothie Bikes, Pedal Ready, and Circus skills.

A police spokesman added: “The activities were really well-received by both staff and pupils who really enjoyed being out in the open, learning new skills and having fun with friends.