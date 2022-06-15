'We know when we'll be out again, do you?" Fresh clampdown on Doncaster path parkers

Parking chiefs issued nearly 30 tickets to drivers dumping their cars on pavements earlier this week – and have warned they will keep coming down hard on the culprits.

A spokesman said: “An evening in Doncaster city centre should not resemble pavements gridlocked with parked cars preventing pedestrian access.

"Our Civil Enforcement Officers issued 28 penalty charge notices to vehicle owners on Monday alone in areas such as Hall Gate, East Laith Gate, Nether Hall Road and Copley Road.“We know when we will be out in force again, do you?”

Doncaster Council has carried out a fresh blitz on pavement parkers.

The fresh blitz comes following residents’ concerns of drivers dumping their cars on paths at night times, with Hall Gate one of the particular favourites for drivers to dump their cars.

One passer by described the scenes as ‘madness’ and added: “This is every night in Doncaster.

"I don’t know if any fines have even been issued or the council are even seeing it.”

Earlier this year, Doncaster Council took aim at ‘dangerous’ drivers who it said were treating paths as a ‘glorified car park.’

In April, council chiefs said fines had been issued to more than 70 drivers across a string of streets.

Sharing a number of photos of vehicles being dumped, a spokesman for Doncaster Council said: “Since the investment of £2m in to the Quality Streets redevelopment, which improved pedestrian footways, we’ve noticed that quite a few people are treating pavements like a glorified car park - particularly at night.

“It’s dangerous when people can’t walk on the pavements without worrying about being hit by a reversing car, or someone driving across the path to park.

“To ensure that our roads are safe, our Civil Enforcement Officers and South Yorkshire Police have increased patrols in these areas.

“We have plenty of car parks on a night time and even pay and display on street parking bays have free parking provisions after 6pm.”