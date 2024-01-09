"We hope we get there one day:" Rumours grow of Turtle Bay and Brewdog coming to Doncaster

Rumours of two eating and drinking out giants coming to Doncaster have been fuelled after one of the chains announced: “We hope we get there one day.”

Caribbean-themed eatery Turtle Bay and pub giant Brewdog are reportedly both interested in moving into a new retail and office building in Lakeside which was given the green light by City of Doncaster Council before Christmas.

The block on Herten Way will contain three retail units on the ground floor with three floors of office space above, with construction due to start this summer.

Neither firm has so far officially confirmed its involvement in the site.

Brewdog and Turtle Bay are both rumoured to be coming to Doncaster.

However, a post on urban development forum SkyscraperCity said: “New development at Lakeside. Turtle Bay and Brewdog are in talks to take two of the ground floor units.”

We have contacted both Turtle Bay and Brewdog for comment.

In an exchange of messages with Turtle Bay on Instagram, Facebook page Eating Out In Doncaster asked: "There’s a rumour that you are coming to Doncaster, is this true?”

A spokesman replied: “We can’t say for sure, we hope we get there one day.” When the page responded with “that’s not a no, though,” the chain came back with: “Who knows….we would love to one day,” with a winky face emoji.

Last year, Turtle Bay, along with Wagamama, topped a poll on the page of restaurant brands people would most like to see in Doncaster.

Work is currently under way on converting the former Frankie & Benny’s restaurant into a Wagamama, the Japanese themed restaurant chain.

Both of the firms responded to a poll asking which restaurants that currently don’t exist in Doncaster they would like to see.

The poll, run by Eating Out in Doncaster, was shared on Instagram, with Wagamama topping the vote with 46%.

Noting the results, a Wagamama spokesperson replied: “Ooo, we’ll definitely take this on board.

"Sounds like we would go down a treat there.”